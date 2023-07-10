Lindsay's (NYSE:LNN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has announced that the dividend on 31st of August will be increased to $0.35, which will be 2.9% higher than last year's payment of $0.34 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Lindsay's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Lindsay's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 25.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Lindsay Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.46 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Lindsay has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Lindsay Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 Lindsay analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Lindsay not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

