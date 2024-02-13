Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:LGF.A ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lions Gate Entertainment

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Harkey for US$852k worth of shares, at about US$8.52 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$9.15. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Lions Gate Entertainment share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. John Harkey was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Lions Gate Entertainment is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Lions Gate Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lions Gate Entertainment insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$78m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lions Gate Entertainment Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lions Gate Entertainment shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lions Gate Entertainment insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lions Gate Entertainment. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.