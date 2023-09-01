In this article, we will cover a list of 55 Artificial Intelligence Companies in USA. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the top 10 Artificial Intelligence Companies in USA.

On 21st July 2023, seven major tech giants, including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) pledged a "voluntary commitment" to collaborate with the Biden administration to mitigate the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). Following a meeting with President Joe Biden, these companies agreed to focus on safety, security, and trust in AI development. This included subjecting AI systems to external testing for safety and capabilities, safeguarding against cyber and insider threats, and ensuring that AI does not promote bias or discrimination.

How Real is the AI Hype?

Whenever a new technology enters the market, investors deliberate its economic implications and its potential to augment corporate profits. The hype around Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has now gained significant momentum which can be realized by the fact that it has contributed to a surge of nearly 40% in the Nasdaq Composite, in the first half of 2023.

While some analysts have coined this surge as an "A.I. gold rush," there are contrasting perspectives. Some believe that investors might be preemptively optimistic about the valuation of A.I-related stocks. These cautious perspectives suggest that the anticipated A.I. boom might not unfold as projected, especially concerning stock market investors.

However, the analysts at Goldman Sachs present a differing view, contending that the hype about A.I. is indeed real. Kash Rangan, a software analyst at the bank, conveyed his viewpoint through an interview featured in Goldman's latest publication, "Top of Mind." Rangan stated, "A.I likely isn't undergoing a period of unwarranted exaggeration. When there's a unanimous consensus within the technology provider community that a genuine technological shift is taking place, it signifies an actual transformation. Furthermore, when customer interest starts to escalate, such enthusiasm shouldn't be dismissed as mere hype. The growing interest from customers solidifies the authenticity of the trend." To read more about the disruptions by AI, check out our article on Industries Being Revolutionized by AI.

How Important is Artificial Intelligence for Corporations?

While the threat of AI replacing humans for employment opportunities remains huge, there is not denying that the same AI has tremendous potential to boost the productivity and efficiency of corporations. In fact, a senior strategist at Goldman Sachs, Ben Snider, projects a 1.5% annual productivity growth over the next decade through A.I which can potentially lead to a 30% or higher boost in S&P 500 profits. To read about how AI can replace human jobs, check out our article about Jobs That Will Disappear in the Future Due to AI.

To exemplify, we can look at how NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has risen as a leader in AI by spearheading the development of specialized GPUs optimized for intricate AI computations. These GPUs, built with powerful parallel processing capabilities, are exceptionally well-suited for AI tasks. With a 95% market share in the GPU sector, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s dominance has become more than evident, as it empowers a number of AI applications with outstanding performance and efficiency. Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Growth Fund” that commented in second quarter investor letter:

“Regarding stock selection in the first half, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was a massive outperformer, up 189.54%. Amazon and Microsoft were also positive contributors, up 55.19% and 42.66%, respectively. All three stocks benefited from a renewed interest in growth stocks by investors in the first half of the year. Nvidia is the leading provider of processors used for artificial intelligence (AI) computation for both learning and inferencing, and its stock rallied significantly on a massive earnings report in the first quarter as cloud data center companies invested heavily in AI.”

In fact, in Q2 2023, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s revenue leaped to $13.5 billion, a twofold YoY increase, driving its stock up 220% since the year's start, with a market cap exceeding $1 trillion. The company's specialized AI chips underscore its advantage, and thus, dominate 80% of the global market.Moreover, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s H100 chip which is vital for AI commands double its initial price due to high demand.

On the other hand, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is pioneering a transformative trend with its groundbreaking "Algorithm of Thoughts" (AoT) which signifies a substantial leap forward in AI training. By combining human cognition and algorithmic logic, AoT aims to enhance the reasoning capabilities of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. This innovative approach, guided by in-context learning, streamlines problem-solving pathways which would result in faster and less resource-intensive outcomes.

With AoT, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) envisions a more organized and systematic exploration of solutions, potentially surpassing the performance of the algorithms themselves. This marks a pertinent shift from traditional supervised learning methods to an integrated search process. As Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) drives this paradigm shift, it underscores their commitment to shaping the future of AI through innovative techniques that can revolutionize problem-solving across industries.

List of 55 Artificial Intelligence Companies in USA

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

Methodology

To prepare the list of artificial intelligence companies in USA, we conducted an extensive research to find out the companies that have been highly active and innovative in the US with their AI applications. We shortlisted a total of 65 companies out of which 55 were selected on the basis of highest relevance to their AI applications in various industries and sectors with a promising growth trajectory.

Please note that the list is subjective and does not present the companies in any objective order.

Here is a list of 55 Artificial Intelligence Companies in USA.

55. CloudMinds

CloudMinds is an AI company that speciales in cloud robot systems. Their products include Cloud Ginger service robots, Cloud Patrol delivery robots, and Cloudia AI Digital Human. It is one of the leading AI companies in the US.

54. AiBrain

AiBrain is a tech startup in the US that focuses on autonomous AI. Their technologies include AICoRe for cognitive AI and Memory Graph for capturing insights. AIBrain aims to augment human intelligence with AI while their products embody breakthroughs in problem-solving, learning, and memory.

53. AEye, Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR )

AEye, Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) is an innovative AI company specializing in software-defined lidar solutions. Their flagship product, the 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, integrates software-definable lidar technology to improve human perception and enables early object detection. AEye, Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s AI-driven products find applications in automotive safety, trucking logistics, smart infrastructure management, and rail systems. It is one of the top AI companies in USA.

52. Scale AI

Scale AI specializes in Generative AI solutions for enterprises by employing fine-tuning and integrating advanced AI models like OpenAI's GPT-3.5 to customize them for specific business requirements. Scale's Data Engine helps incorporate enterprise data into models, allowing strategic differentiation. It is one of the top AI startups in the US.

51. DefinedCrowd

DefinedCrowd is a global AI data provider that combines machine learning and human intelligence to deliver high-quality training data for AI systems. Their platform offers customizable workflows for audio, text, and image annotation, improving language capabilities and human-computer interaction in AI applications, with a focus on natural interaction and supporting various industries.

50. Deep6 AI

Deep 6 AI utilizes AI to match patients with clinical trials. Their platform analyzes structured and unstructured medical data, like clinical notes and reports, to facilitate patient recruitment. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on healthcare and utilizes AI to revolutionize patient trial identification for better medical outcomes.

49. Berkshire Grey, Inc (NASDAQ: BRGY )

Berkshire Grey, Inc (NASDAQ:BRGY) specializes in AI and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail, and logistics. Their systems automate pick, pack, and sort operations. As of December 2021, the company reported $50.852 million in revenue and 400 employees. Berkshire Grey, Inc (NASDAQ:BRGY) is one of the top Ai companies to invest in.

48. Cerence Inc

Cerence Inc is an American multinational software company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) assistant technology for the automotive sector. Established in 2019 as a spin-off from Nuance Communications, Cerence develops automotive AI products like voice assistant technology for car operating systems. Their technology improves driver interaction by providing voice-controlled GPS, entertainment systems, climate settings.

47. Bigbear.ai

BigBear.ai specializes in providing decision dominance solutions to national defense and intelligence communities. Their products and service encompass domains of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, digital engineering, and systems integration.

46. Presto Automation

Presto Automation automates drive-thru operations in the hospitality industry using AI technology which helps enhance restaurant efficiency and guest experiences. Their AI voice assistant, Presto Voice, optimizes drive-thru processes for improved productivity. It is one of the best AI companies in USA.

45. STEM

STEM specializes in AI-driven clean energy solutions, offering integrated services to enhance the value of energy assets such as storage, solar, and EV charging. Their Athena platform empowers scalable deployment and monetization of clean energy technologies while optimizing energy portfolios for greater returns.

44. PROS

PROS provides AI-driven solutions for dynamic pricing and revenue optimization, using advanced algorithms to tailor pricing strategies, enhance customer experiences, and boost profits across diverse industries.

43. Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD )

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) offers business process, technology, and consulting services with a focus on digital information management. It provides products and solutions to create, manage, and distribute digital information. The company has ventured into AI-related fields, including data solutions for AI computer vision initiatives and digital enablement.

42. Nuro, Inc

Nuro Inc, is an innovative robotics company that specializes in autonomous delivery vehicles and holds the first autonomous exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nuro's electric self-driving vehicles are designed for local commerce delivery.

41. Urbint, Inc

Urbint is a New York-based AI company that empowers urban operators with predictive analysis of data to enhance decision-making for infrastructure and assets. Their platform, "Grid," utilizes machine learning to anticipate risks that aids utilities in mitigating service disruptions. Urbint's technology monitors real-time data to predict asset failures and offers insights into resource consumption and emissions for smarter city planning.

40. ThirdEye Data, Inc

ThirdEye Data Inc specializes in AI and Big Data technologies to develop AI applications for enterprises. Their services include Data Sciences, Analytics, and Engineering, assisting organizations in making informed decisions through insights derived from data. It is one of the leading AI companies in the US.

39. Blue River Technology

Blue River Technology develops See & Spray which is an AI-powered solution for precision agriculture. Using computer vision, machine learning, and robotics, it targets weeds individually that enhances crop care efficiency and sustainability. The technology has been integrated into John Deere's R-Series sprayers.

38. Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: NBLY )

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:NBLY) is an AI company focused on autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems. Their technologies include the EyeQ system-on-chip, Road Experience Management (REM) for mapping, Responsibility-Sensitive Safety Model (RSS), and Mobileye Drive for Level 4 self-driving systems. It is one of the most popular artificial intelligence companies in America.

37. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST )

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is an AI lending platform partnering with financial institutions for consumer loans. It employs non-traditional variables like education and employment to predict creditworthiness. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was founded by Dave Girouard, Paul Gu, and Anna Counselman.

36. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR )

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is a self-driving vehicle tech company in Pittsburgh. It developed the Aurora Driver which is an AI system for autonomous cars. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) was co-founded by Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson, and Drew Bagnell.

35. Suki

From our list of artificial intelligence companies in USA, Suki stands out as a special case as it provides an AI-powered voice assistant for doctors which aids them with administrative tasks. It enables physicians to dictate notes, retrieve information, and work with electronic health records (EHR).

34. Hugging Face, Inc

Hugging Face is a French-American company specializing in AI, machine learning, and software development. It's renowned for its transformers library, enabling natural language processing, and its platform for sharing ML models and datasets.

33. SentinelOne, Inc (NYSE: S )

SentinelOne, Inc (NYSE:S) is a cybersecurity company based in Mountain View, California. It employs machine learning for monitoring personal computers, IoT devices, and cloud workloads, utilizing its patented behavioral AI for endpoint security.

32. Plantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR )

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) specializes in big data analytics and offers AI-powered products like Palantir Gotham for counter-terrorism, Palantir Apollo for deployment, and Palantir Foundry for corporate clients like Morgan Stanley and Airbus.

31. Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE: DT )

Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE:DT) offers a software intelligence platform fueled by AI, notably Davis, for comprehensive application monitoring, microservices management, cloud-native simplification, and automated issue resolution, facilitating digital transformation and cloud adoption.

30. DataRobot, Inc

DataRobot, Inc offers AI technology and services to global enterprises. Its platform democratizes data science, automating end-to-end processes for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models.

29. H2O.ai, Inc

H2O.ai is a leading AI cloud company that democratizes AI through its Hybrid Cloud platform and thus, empowers businesses to solve complex problems and drive innovation. The company is trusted by global organizations as it promotes Responsible AI and AI for Good initiatives.

28. Deepmind Technologies

Google DeepMind is a pioneering AI research lab that has developed neural networks for human-like video game playing and a Neural Turing machine that simulates human brain memory.

27. Dataminr

Dataminr employs AI in its products like Dataminr Pulse for real-time event monitoring and crisis response. The company helps corporations and first responders with actionable insights during emergencies with its advanced technology. It is one of the top Artificial Intelligence companies in USA.

26. UiPath, Inc (NYSE: PATH )

UiPath, Inc (NYSE:PATH) integrates AI into over 70 specialized models and facilitates screen understanding, task mining, document processing, and data utilization within enterprise workflows.

25. Databricks, Inc

Databricks integrates AI into its cloud data platform, featuring the innovative "lakehouse" concept for optimized data processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads.

24. Viz.ai, Inc

Viz utilizes AI-driven deep learning to detect large vessel occlusions in brain scans, rapidly alerting stroke specialists for timely intervention, improving patient outcomes and access to care. It is one of the best companies for aritficial intelligence.

23. Darktrace Plc

Darktrace is a UK-based cyber security company with operations in the US. It employs unsupervised machine learning to detect evolving threats in real time and utilizes autonomous response technology and network visualization for improved security.

22. C3.Ai, Inc (NYSE: AI )

C3 AI delivers 40+ Enterprise AI applications catering to crucial business needs in diverse sectors like manufacturing, finance, government, and energy, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making.

21. Clarifai

Clarifai offers a comprehensive platform for computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition, aiding data exploration, model training, and AI integration via APIs and SDKs.

20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK )

Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE:ROK) is an American company that specializes in providing industrial automation and digital transformation technologies. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and it has a global presence with customers in over 100 countries.

19. Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU )

Micron's AI-driven products include HBM3 Gen2 for high-bandwidth memory, DDR5 for data center workloads, 9400 NVMe SSD for critical AI tasks, and LPDDR5X for efficient AI experiences in mobile devices.

18. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE )

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) employs AI across sectors to enhance asset management, cybersecurity, manufacturing, and healthcare. They are leveraging Digital Twin technology of AI to optimize performance and maintenance with their 'Humble AI' increasing wind turbine efficiency. It is also one of the Biggest Internet of Things Companies in the World.

17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) provides a comprehensive range of AI solutions, spanning cloud to edge to endpoints. Their products include Instinct GPU accelerators, EPYC server processors, Alveo adaptive accelerators, Ryzen AI mobile processors, Versal adaptive SoCs, and Zynq adaptive SoCs.

16. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS )

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) is renowned for electronic design automation. Its tools help development of chips through logic synthesis, design, and debugging that bridge traditional semiconductors and emerging AI applications.

15. AlphaSense, Inc

AlphaSense, Inc is an AI-powered market intelligence platform that enables confident and swift decisions. Trusted by 1,800+ enterprises, it empowers professionals with AI-driven insights for strategic business choices.

14. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an AI company that offers a cutting edge AI platform for enterprises. Their AI platform spans AI supercomputers, software, and AI models/services. It enables disease prevention, code generation, data analytics, and conversational AI. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s AI Enterprise Suite accelerates AI workflows that makes AI-powered innovations accessible and impactful across industries.

13. Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM )

Salesforce, Inc (NYSE:CRM) has recently introduced its Einstein studio which is an AI layer in their Lightning Platform with an aim to democratize AI access. Einstein Studio provides predictive models, chatbots, image recognition, sentiment analysis, and data insights to empower businesses to craft custom AI-powered apps. Salesforce, Inc (NYSE:CRM) is one of the best AI companies in the US.

12. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC )

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) offers a comprehensive AI ecosystem that deliver tools and hardware to accelerate AI development and deployment. Their AI technologies power solutions in areas ranging from healthcare diagnostics to network optimization. With optimized software frameworks and a wide hardware portfolio, Intel empowers businesses to unlock the potential of AI across industries.

11. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA )

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is advancing AI and robotics to achieve self-driving vehicles and humanoid robots for tasks. Their AI-driven projects include a bi-pedal robot, AI inference and training chips, and neural networks for perception and control. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s focus on autonomy algorithms, code foundations, and evaluation infrastructure propels AI innovation in transportation and beyond. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also one of the biggest green tech companies in the world.

