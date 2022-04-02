Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update

Allkem Limited

BRISBANE, Australia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “AKE”, the “Company”) provides an update on expected June quarter pricing for lithium carbonate and spodumene products.



Lithium carbonate

Strong market conditions continue to positively impact the price received for lithium carbonate from the Olaroz Lithium Facility. The June quarter FY22 average price received for lithium carbonate is expected to be approximately US$35,000/t FOB1 on sales of approximately 3,500 tonnes.

The preliminary March quarter FY22 sales price was approximately US$27,236/t FOB, 9% higher than the previous guidance.

Spodumene

Similarly strong conditions in the spodumene market are supporting advanced discussions for spodumene concentrate pricing in the June quarter of approximately US$5,000/t SC6% CIF on sales of approximately 50,000 tonnes.

March quarter sales of spodumene concentrate were completed at a price of approximately US$2,218/t SC6% CIF DMT which includes tonnes that were delayed from the December quarter.

March quarter report

The March quarter sales prices for lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate are preliminary and indicative. The final prices will be provided in the March Quarterly Report which will be released on 14 April, 2022.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

1 “FOB” (Free On Board) excludes insurance and freight charges included in “CIF” (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company’s reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognised by SDJ, the joint venture company in Argentina

