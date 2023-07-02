Little Excitement Around Brightcove Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCOV) Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the IT companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.5x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Brightcove Has Been Performing

Brightcove could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

How Is Brightcove's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Brightcove's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 1.4%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 9.2% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 1.5% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 11% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Brightcove's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Brightcove's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Brightcove's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Brightcove that you should be aware of.

