Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,965.22
    -10.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,480.85
    -82.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,541.40
    -89.38 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.19
    -9.95 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +0.42 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.40
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2830
    +0.0080 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2920
    +0.3660 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,087.31
    -558.61 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,663.77
    -55.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,262.16
    -101.45 (-0.26%)
     

Live in Your Apartment Rent-Free Using This Hack

Joey Solitro
·3 min read

The average rent for an apartment in the United States is $1,702, according to RentCafe, but did you know you could completely cover this cost by investing in a real estate investment trust (REIT) that pays dividends?

It takes a lot of capital to do so, but if you can swing it, you can essentially live rent-free.

How it works

Let's say you find an apartment that costs the national average of $1,702 per month. Based on that monthly rate, you will need annual dividend income of $20,424 to cover your rent.

Don't Miss: 

To cover your rent, you could invest in AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), which owns or has ownership interests in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes across 12 states and the District of Columbia, including 18 communities under development.

AvalonBay currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $6.80 per share and giving it a yield of approximately 3.84% based on its closing price on February 16.

To earn $20,424 annually from AvalonBay, you'll need to buy about 3,003 shares of the company, which will cost about $531,891 based on its closing price of $177.12 on February 16.

To calculate how to cover your monthly rent with a REIT, you take your desired annual income, which is $20,424 in this case, and divide it by the dividend yield when expressed as a decimal, which is 0.0384 in this case. So, $20,424 / 0.0384 = $531,875.

Important note: this calculation does not include participating in a dividend reinvestment program, or DRIP for short, since you will be taking the payments as cash to use to cover your rent.

AvalonBay is also a serial dividend raiser, which will help if your rent goes up. AvalonBay has raised its annual dividend 11 times in the last 13 years, including a 3% increase last month, making it qualify as both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

Again, it takes a lot of capital to generate enough dividend income to cover your monthly rent, and you may want to consider diversifying across several REITs to minimize your single-stock risk and sleep well at night.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Live in Your Apartment Rent-Free Using This Hack originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement