LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase LKQ's shares before the 17th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that LKQ has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $56.64. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether LKQ has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately LKQ's payout ratio is modest, at just 25% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that LKQ's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see LKQ's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Given that LKQ has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy LKQ for the upcoming dividend? We love that LKQ is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. LKQ looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while LKQ looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with LKQ and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

