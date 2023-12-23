loanDepot Inc President Jeff Walsh Sells 257,145 Shares

On December 22, 2023, Jeff Walsh, President of LDI Mortgage, executed a sale of 257,145 shares of loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI), as reported in a SEC Filing. loanDepot Inc is a company that operates as a nonbank consumer lender and provides a range of loan products across the United States. It is primarily engaged in the origination and sale of mortgage loans and other lending products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 889,142 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for loanDepot Inc shows a trend with a total of 4 insider buys and 69 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, loanDepot Inc's shares were trading at $3.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $594.686 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.83, with a GF Value of $1.16, indicating that loanDepot Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

