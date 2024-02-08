loanDepot Inc President Jeff Walsh Sells 39,284 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Jeff Walsh, President of LDI Mortgage, executed a sale of 39,284 shares of loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. loanDepot Inc is a company that operates as a nonbank consumer lender and provides a range of loan products across the United States. It is primarily engaged in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans for home purchases and refinancing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 881,992 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction by Jeff Walsh is part of a broader pattern of insider trading activity at loanDepot Inc, which has seen 4 insider buys and 62 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of loanDepot Inc were trading at $2.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $458.962 million for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.17, indicating that loanDepot Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate of $1.21. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

