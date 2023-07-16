loanDepot Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of loanDepot, Inc.'s (NYSE:LDI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

loanDepot Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Chairman Anthony Hsieh for US$511k worth of shares, at about US$1.59 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$2.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Anthony Hsieh bought a total of 1.06m shares over the year at an average price of US$1.59. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does loanDepot Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.7% of loanDepot shares, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About loanDepot Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in loanDepot and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of loanDepot.

