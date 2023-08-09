U.S. markets closed

loanDepot (LDI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

loanDepot (LDI) reported $271.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.78 million, representing a surprise of +7.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loan origination volume by channel - Total: $6.27 billion compared to the $5.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Net interest income: $2.85 million versus $2.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$38.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$45.41 million.

  • Revenues- Other income: $17.05 million versus $17.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $117.74 million compared to the $112.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenues- Gain on origination and sale of loans, net: $154.34 million versus $159 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of loanDepot have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

