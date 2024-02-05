Net Income : Loews Corp (NYSE:L) reported a 26% increase in Q4 net income to $446 million and a 74% increase for the full year to $1.4 billion.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : EPS for Q4 rose to $1.99 from $1.49 in the previous year, while full-year EPS jumped to $6.29 from $3.38.

Share Repurchases : The company repurchased 14.0 million shares in 2023 for $852 million, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

Book Value Per Share : Excluding AOCI, book value per share increased by 9% to $81.92 as of December 31, 2023.

Subsidiary Performance: CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines contributed to the earnings increase with improved net income and EBITDA.

Loews Corp (L) Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

On February 5, 2024, Loews Corp (NYSE:L) released its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2023, showcasing a significant increase in net income and earnings per share. The company's 8-K filing revealed a strong performance across its subsidiaries, particularly CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines, which both reported higher net income and EBITDA. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) is a diversified holding company with interests in insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries, and its largest subsidiary is CNA Financial Corporation, a property and casualty insurance company.

Financial Highlights and Subsidiary Contributions

The increase in net income for the fourth quarter was attributed to higher net investment income and underwriting income from CNA Financial, as well as improved results from Boardwalk Pipelines due to higher revenues from re-contracting. These positive results were partially offset by lower investment returns on equity securities at the parent company level. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) also continued its share repurchase program, buying back 2.1 million shares for $141 million in the fourth quarter, signaling a strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder value.

For the full year, the 74% increase in net income was driven by improved results from CNA, including higher net investment income and underwriting income, as well as lower investment losses. Boardwalk Pipelines' results increased due to higher revenues from re-contracting and growth projects. Loews Hotels & Co also contributed with a net income increase due to a gain related to the acquisition of an additional equity interest in a joint venture property.

Key Financial Metrics and Outlook

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) ended the year with a strong financial position, with $2.6 billion in cash and investments and $1.8 billion in debt. The company's book value per share, excluding AOCI, increased by 9% to $81.92, reflecting the impact of share repurchases and solid operating results. The company's strategy of repurchasing shares and its subsidiaries' strong performances underline the robustness of its diversified business model.

President and CEO James S. Tisch commented on the results, stating, "Loews had a spectacular quarter, with each of our subsidiaries producing strong results." This sentiment underscores the company's successful management and strategic direction.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) may continue to purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock depending on market conditions, which could further enhance shareholder value. The company's diversified portfolio and strong financial performance position it well for the future, making it a potentially attractive option for value investors.

For more detailed information on Loews Corp (NYSE:L)'s financial performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements available on the company's website and the SEC's EDGAR database.

Investor relations and media inquiries can be directed to Chris Nugent at 1-212-521-2403.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Loews Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

