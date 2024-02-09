Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) reached $6.22, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.25%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 4.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.09.

Also, we should mention that LOMA has a PEG ratio of 0.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

