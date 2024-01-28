A Look At The Fair Value Of Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL)

Key Insights

Accordant Group's estimated fair value is NZ$0.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Accordant Group's NZ$0.95 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Accordant Group are currently trading on average at a 21% discount

How far off is Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$2.56m NZ$2.39m NZ$2.30m NZ$2.26m NZ$2.24m NZ$2.25m NZ$2.27m NZ$2.30m NZ$2.34m NZ$2.38m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.37% Est @ -6.53% Est @ -3.84% Est @ -1.96% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.91% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% NZ$2.4 NZ$2.0 NZ$1.8 NZ$1.6 NZ$1.5 NZ$1.4 NZ$1.3 NZ$1.2 NZ$1.1 NZ$1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$15m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$2.4m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.4%) = NZ$39m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$39m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= NZ$17m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$32m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$0.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Accordant Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.259. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Accordant Group

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

AGL's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine AGL's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

