A Look At The Fair Value Of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Billington Holdings is UK£3.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£3.97 share price, Billington Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Billington Holdings' peers are currently trading at a discount of 35% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.50m UK£3.50m UK£2.97m UK£2.67m UK£2.50m UK£2.40m UK£2.34m UK£2.31m UK£2.30m UK£2.31m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -22.24% Est @ -15.07% Est @ -10.06% Est @ -6.55% Est @ -4.09% Est @ -2.37% Est @ -1.17% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.26% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£4.2 UK£3.0 UK£2.4 UK£2.0 UK£1.8 UK£1.6 UK£1.4 UK£1.3 UK£1.2 UK£1.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£20m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.3m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.6%) = UK£42m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£42m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£21m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£41m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£4.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Billington Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.017. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Billington Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BILN.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Billington Holdings, we've compiled three relevant elements you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Billington Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BILN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

