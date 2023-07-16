A Look At The Fair Value Of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products fair value estimate is US$14.38

With US$14.41 share price, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -51%, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$14.1m US$13.6m US$13.4m US$13.3m US$13.3m US$13.4m US$13.6m US$13.8m US$14.0m US$14.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -3.49% Est @ -1.81% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$12.7 US$11.0 US$9.7 US$8.6 US$7.7 US$7.0 US$6.3 US$5.7 US$5.2 US$4.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$79m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$14m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (12%– 2.1%) = US$154m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$154m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$52m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$130m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$14.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Universal Stainless & Alloy Products as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.592. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

USAP's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, we've compiled three essential items you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does USAP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

