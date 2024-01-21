A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Compass Group is UK£19.06 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£21.70 suggests Compass Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for CPG is UK£23.42, which is 23% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.39b UK£1.58b UK£1.73b UK£2.03b UK£2.25b UK£2.40b UK£2.53b UK£2.64b UK£2.73b UK£2.80b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.98% Est @ 5.34% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 2.83% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% UK£1.3k UK£1.3k UK£1.4k UK£1.5k UK£1.5k UK£1.5k UK£1.4k UK£1.4k UK£1.3k UK£1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.8b× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.5%) = UK£42b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£42b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= UK£19b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£33b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£21.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

LSE:CPG Discounted Cash Flow January 21st 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Compass Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.156. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Compass Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Compass Group, we've put together three additional aspects you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Compass Group . Future Earnings: How does CPG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

