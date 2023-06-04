A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Daily Journal is US$284 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Daily Journal's US$289 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 2.7% suggests Daily Journal's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$12.5m US$15.4m US$17.9m US$20.1m US$21.9m US$23.5m US$24.8m US$25.9m US$26.9m US$27.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 31.47% Est @ 22.66% Est @ 16.50% Est @ 12.18% Est @ 9.16% Est @ 7.04% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.53% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.29% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$11.7 US$13.3 US$14.4 US$15.0 US$15.2 US$15.2 US$14.9 US$14.4 US$13.9 US$13.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$141m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$28m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.1%) = US$519m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$519m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$250m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$391m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$289, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Daily Journal as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.920. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Daily Journal

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine DJCO's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

