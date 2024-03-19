A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of LS Invest AG (HMSE:IFA)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for LS Invest is €5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €4.90 suggests LS Invest is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 64% suggests LS Invest's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of LS Invest AG (HMSE:IFA) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €6.98m €9.46m €11.8m €13.9m €15.6m €17.0m €18.1m €19.0m €19.6m €20.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 50.41% Est @ 35.45% Est @ 24.98% Est @ 17.66% Est @ 12.53% Est @ 8.94% Est @ 6.42% Est @ 4.67% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 2.57% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% €6.5 €8.3 €9.7 €10.7 €11.2 €11.4 €11.4 €11.2 €10.8 €10.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €102m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €20m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (6.9%– 0.6%) = €321m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €321m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= €165m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €266m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €4.9, the company appears about fair value at a 9.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LS Invest as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.373. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for LS Invest

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for IFA.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine IFA's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

