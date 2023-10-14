A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

Key Insights

RediShred Capital's estimated fair value is CA$3.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With CA$3.12 share price, RediShred Capital appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The CA$7.25 analyst price target for KUT is 99% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the October share price for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$4.60m CA$4.38m CA$4.26m CA$4.20m CA$4.18m CA$4.19m CA$4.22m CA$4.27m CA$4.32m CA$4.39m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -4.80% Est @ -2.80% Est @ -1.40% Est @ -0.42% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.48% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% CA$4.3 CA$3.8 CA$3.4 CA$3.1 CA$2.9 CA$2.7 CA$2.5 CA$2.4 CA$2.2 CA$2.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$29m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$4.4m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.9%) = CA$77m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$77m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= CA$37m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$67m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$3.1, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RediShred Capital as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.153. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for RediShred Capital

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For RediShred Capital, there are three important aspects you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - RediShred Capital has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does KUT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

