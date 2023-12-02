A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Semler Scientific is US$49.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$40.30 suggests Semler Scientific is potentially trading close to its fair value

Semler Scientific's peers are currently trading at a premium of 23% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$16.4m US$16.2m US$16.1m US$16.2m US$16.4m US$16.6m US$16.9m US$17.2m US$17.5m US$17.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.79% Est @ -1.29% Est @ -0.24% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.63% Est @ 1.81% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 2.02% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$15.4 US$14.2 US$13.3 US$12.5 US$11.9 US$11.3 US$10.8 US$10.3 US$9.8 US$9.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$119m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$18m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.2%) = US$413m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$413m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$217m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$336m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$40.3, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Semler Scientific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.885. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Semler Scientific, we've put together three further items you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Semler Scientific that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SMLR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

