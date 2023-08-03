A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Weyco Group fair value estimate is US$30.54

Current share price of US$24.85 suggests Weyco Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Weyco Group are currently trading on average at a 27% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$24.6m US$21.6m US$19.8m US$18.9m US$18.3m US$18.1m US$18.0m US$18.1m US$18.2m US$18.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -18.60% Est @ -12.39% Est @ -8.04% Est @ -4.99% Est @ -2.86% Est @ -1.37% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.40% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.27% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% US$22.8 US$18.6 US$15.8 US$13.9 US$12.6 US$11.5 US$10.6 US$9.9 US$9.2 US$8.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$134m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$18m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.8%– 2.1%) = US$329m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$329m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= US$155m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$288m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$24.9, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Weyco Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.966. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Weyco Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Retail Distributors market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WEYS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for WEYS.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Weyco Group, there are three pertinent elements you should explore:

Financial Health: Does WEYS have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

