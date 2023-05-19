Loss-Making Armour Energy Limited (ASX:AJQ) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Armour Energy Limited's (ASX:AJQ) future prospects. Armour Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and production of natural oil and gas, and associated liquid resources in Australia. The AU$15m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$11m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$13m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Armour Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Armour Energy, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.1m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 100%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Armour Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Armour Energy is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Armour Energy's case is 83%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

