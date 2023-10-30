Loss-Making Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Black Rock Mining Limited's (ASX:BKT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Black Rock Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite projects in Tanzania. On 30 June 2023, the AU$121m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$9.1m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Black Rock Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Black Rock Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$14m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 47%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Black Rock Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Black Rock Mining currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

