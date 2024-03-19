Loss-making CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) sheds a further US$54m, taking total shareholder losses to 61% over 3 years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 61% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 24% in the last year. On top of that, the share price is down 9.2% in the last week.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for CEVA isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because CEVA made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, CEVA grew revenue at 3.0% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 17% for the last three years. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 31% in the last year, CEVA shareholders lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

