Loss-Making Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Set To Breakeven

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$489m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$44m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ora Banda Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Ora Banda Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$9.1m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 82%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ora Banda Mining's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 35% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

