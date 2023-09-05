Lowe's upgraded, General Mills downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Bernstein upgraded Lululemon (LULU) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $366, up from $328. The firm likes the business long-term and sees "less risk of unrealistic expectations" in the short-term.

RBC Capital upgraded American Express (AXP) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $200, up from $197. The firm is "tactically adjusting" its credit card stock preferences for the near-term.

Barclays upgraded Oracle (ORCL) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $150, up from $126. The firm sees a "multi-year opportunity for solid growth at high margins," driven by an ongoing positive mix effect of better software-as-a-service and cloud outweighing the lower growth parts of the business.

TD Cowen upgraded Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $450, up from $420. The firm forecasts the "enticing" U.S. sales narrative from the Uber (UBER) partnership and self- help initiatives to drive positive sales revisions and organic EPS beats.

Bernstein upgraded Lowe's (LOW) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $282, up from $252. The firm sees a "confluence of positive and mutually reinforcing trends" for Lowe's that should continue.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills (GIS) to Neutral from Outperform with a $72 price target. After over a decade of consistent share gains, premium dog food is losing share, the firm tells investors.

RBC Capital downgraded Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $37, down from $41. RBC sees near-term sentiment risk from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's late fee proposal, and some potential sentiment risk from ongoing normalization of credit quality and spending trends.

UBS downgraded ResMed (RMD) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $170, down from $265. The stock is down 28% since FY23 results as the GLP-1 weight loss thesis "has now become firmly rooted in the RMD story," the firm notes.

UBS downgraded FMC Corporation (FMC) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $97, down from $120. The speed of June quarter volume declines caught FMC, the industry, and UBS "off guard," the firm says, adding that a lack of visibility on volumes creates a headwind for the company's earnings and perceptions.