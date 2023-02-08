U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3290
    +0.2570 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,931.74
    -343.88 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. NASDAQ:LSDI Announces Pricing of $7.5 Million IPO

Lucy Scientific Discovery. Inc.
·3 min read
Lucy Scientific Discovery. Inc.
Lucy Scientific Discovery. Inc.

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( “the Company”), an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,875,000 common shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters a 45 day over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% or 281,250 shares.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 9, 2023 under the ticker symbol “LSDI”. The offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WestPark Capital, Inc. is the sole Book-Runner for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-262296) relating to the common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on February 8, 2023. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1800 Century Park East, Suite 220, Los Angeles, CA 90067, by phone at (310) 843-9300, or by email at syndicate@wpcapital.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc. is an early-stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company focused on becoming the premier contract research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry. In August 2021, Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances granted us a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s Licence under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), or a Dealer’s Licence. A Dealer’s Licence authorizes us to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.lucyscientific.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include statements regarding, among other things, our projected revenue growth and profitability, our growth strategies and opportunity, anticipated trends in our market and our anticipated needs for working capital. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products, market acceptance, future performance, results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, and the outcome.

These statements are based on our management’s expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events affecting us, which in turn are based on currently available information. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may prove to be incorrect.

Investor Contact Information:

Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
lucyscientific@addo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lumen Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a cloud connectivity and security solutions company, were plunging Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. The company actually beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter, but investors focused their attention on management's disappointing guidance. Lumen's non-GAAP earnings per share were down 15% from the year-ago quarter to $0.43, but that easily outpaced analysts' average estimate of $0.19 for the quarter.

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Disney, Affirm, Mattel, Robinhood

    These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Lumen stock sinks to levels not seen since 1988 amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s 30,000 Workers Were Key Factor in Last-Minute Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was just days away from filing a bankruptcy petition before a game-changing conference call on Friday with its increasingly impatient lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 P

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Tesla Stock Tops $200. Here’s What Happens Next.

    Shares of electric-vehicle maker Tesla continued their rebound Wednesday, rising above the $200 barrier. Take some profits now.

  • Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen

    The upbeat start to 2023 and the growing market positivity might encourage more investors to dive back into stocks. We utilized our Zacks 'First Profit' screen to identify potentially winning stocks for February and beyond.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • The Worst Mistake AMD Investors Can Make in 2023

    The chipmaker's guidance for the current quarter isn't great, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

  • Disney stock rises after streaming losses narrow in first quarter

    Disney reported quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. Here's what to know.

  • What Is Axon Enterprise, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXON) Share Price Doing?

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS...

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...