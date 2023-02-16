Lucy Scientific Discovery to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today in Celebration of its IPO

Lucy Scientific Discovery. Inc.

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or the “Company”) [NASDAQ:LSDI], an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company that is focused on becoming the premier research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychedelics-based medicines industry, announced today that Chris McElvany, the Chief Executive Officer of Lucy, Richard Nanula, the Executive Chairman of Lucy, and other members of the Company’s board of directors and leadership team will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today.



The Closing Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live today starting at approximately 3:45 p.m. EST from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 4 Times Square in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://facebook.com/Nasdaq .

“We are excited to celebrate this victory at Nasdaq's iconic bell ringing ceremony, as today marks an important milestone for the Company,” said Chris McElvany, the Company’s CEO. “We are pleased to celebrate many months of hard work and team effort that led to the successful completion of our IPO. Seeing Lucy, a pioneer in psychedelics manufacturing, take the next step in its development by becoming the first psychedelics manufacturing company to be listed on NASDAQ is a huge accomplishment. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's growth and plans for expansion. We look forward to the opportunities ahead of us to continue working on improving mental health and finding sustainable solutions for treatment.”

Richard Nanula, the Company’s Executive Chairman stated, “I am excited to be a part of the leadership team of Lucy. I believe that being listed on the NASDAQ opens up substantial opportunities for growth.”

About Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:LSDI] an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company that is focused on becoming the premier research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychedelics-based medicines industry. Lucy maintains a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), more commonly known as a Dealer’s License, that was issued to Lucy by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances. This Dealer’s License authorizes the Company to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

