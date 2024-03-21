Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,241.53
    +16.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,781.37
    +269.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,401.84
    +32.43 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,098.56
    +23.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,182.80
    +21.80 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2662
    -0.0123 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6040
    +0.4090 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,432.13
    -1,668.86 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.55
    +145.17 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,815.66
    +812.06 (+2.03%)
     

Lululemon sees annual sales, profit below estimates on weaker accessories demand

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica on Thursday forecast annual revenue and profit below expectations, pressured by sluggish demand for the company's premium athleisure and accessories.

Shares of the Vancouver, Canada-based company company fell 9% in extended trading.

Consumers are reducing their spending on luxury clothing and accessories, a trend evident among several U.S. retailers such as Foot Locker, which has noted a decline in demand.

The premium apparel retailer forecast a profit in the range of $14.00 to $14.20 per share for fiscal 2024, compared to expectations of $14.13 per share.

Lululemon projected fiscal 2024 revenue to range between $10.70 billion and $10.80 billion. Analysts on average had expected $10.90 billion.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

Advertisement