Lyft’s CEO Says ‘My Bad’ on Margin Error, ‘It Was One Zero’

Antonia Mufarech, Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow
·1 min read
Lyft’s CEO Says ‘My Bad’ on Margin Error, ‘It Was One Zero’

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Risher’s response to a clerical error that unintentionally inflated the company’s earnings outlook on Tuesday and sent shares soaring: “My bad.”

“First of all, it’s on me,” Risher said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, taking the blame for a typo in a company press release Tuesday that erroneously projected earnings margins to expand by an eye-watering 500 basis points. (In reality, Lyft expects margins to grow by 50 basis points.) “This was a bad error,” he said, “but it was one zero in a press release.”

The error, which actually appeared in multiple company documents on Tuesday, helped drive a 67% surge in Lyft’s shares in after-hours trading. The mistake was a serious one, Risher said. But it shouldn’t take away from Lyft’s “butt-kicking” financial performance, he said. The company reported that gross bookings had jumped 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to $3.72 billion, surpassing estimates for $3.67 billion.

Risher said his team at Lyft was taking the mistake very seriously and noted it was corrected “within seconds of finding it.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

