Lyft’s CEO Says ‘My Bad’ on Margin Error, ‘It Was One Zero’
(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Risher’s response to a clerical error that unintentionally inflated the company’s earnings outlook on Tuesday and sent shares soaring: “My bad.”
“First of all, it’s on me,” Risher said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, taking the blame for a typo in a company press release Tuesday that erroneously projected earnings margins to expand by an eye-watering 500 basis points. (In reality, Lyft expects margins to grow by 50 basis points.) “This was a bad error,” he said, “but it was one zero in a press release.”
The error, which actually appeared in multiple company documents on Tuesday, helped drive a 67% surge in Lyft’s shares in after-hours trading. The mistake was a serious one, Risher said. But it shouldn’t take away from Lyft’s “butt-kicking” financial performance, he said. The company reported that gross bookings had jumped 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to $3.72 billion, surpassing estimates for $3.67 billion.
Risher said his team at Lyft was taking the mistake very seriously and noted it was corrected “within seconds of finding it.”
