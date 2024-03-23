I’m a Sam’s Club Superfan: These Are the 5 Best Spring Items To Buy

jmoor17 / Getty Images

Spring has arrived, so it’s time to stock up on essentials at Sam’s Club. There are always deals to be had at the members-only warehouse club, but if you look closely, sometimes you can save even more.

Read: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Earn: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Specifically, limited-time instant savings offers discounts on already low-priced items. This is your chance to get items you need at seriously competitive prices.

If you’ve been hibernating all winter, you may need to stock up on outdoor items — or those to help you manage the allergy symptoms you experience from the change of seasons. You might also be ready to spring clean your house, including both a physical scrub and replacing items displaying visible wear and tear.

When shopping at other stores, this can add up fast, but Sam’s Club has you covered for many spring essentials. It’s wise to visit your local club — or shop online — before searching for these items elsewhere.

Of course, the sheer volume of deals to be had at Sam’s Club can be overwhelming. Not that this is necessarily a bad problem to have, but unless you have a very specific spring shopping list, you might not know which way to look.

Luckily, Sam’s Club superfans are experts at navigating the extensive product offerings available to members. GOBankingRates spoke with two experts to find out which items are the best buys of the season.

Before your next shopping trip, it can pay to find out what they consider the best items to buy right now. Keep reading to see what they recommended putting your cart before current sales end on April 7.

Sam's Club / iStock.com

Allergy Medicine

If you’re like many people, spring means an increase in allergy symptoms, said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at Deal News. Luckily, Sam’s Club has you covered with discounts on allergy medicine. “Members can currently get Sam’s Club generic versions of Zyrtec and Claritin for $3 off each right now,” she said. “That means getting 400 tablets for $11.97 or $9.23, respectively right now.”

Story continues

Find: 3 Kohl’s Brand Products To Avoid Buying

Earn: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in March 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Toothbrush Heads

If you have an electronic toothbrush, Ramhold said it’s a good idea to change out the head as part of your spring cleaning.

“Thankfully Sam’s Club knows this is a trend for shoppers, as it’s currently taking $10 off select toothbrush heads including Philips Sonicare W3, Oral-B FlossAction and Philips Sonicare Premium Whitening heads,” she said

She said each pack includes eight-to-10 heads, depending on the brand, with a limit of three per member.

“Since these kinds of items can be pricey, it’s worth stocking up on them now while they’re on sale if you can,” she said.

More: 7 Household Products To Always Buy in Bulk at Costco

Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Worx Cordless Lawncare Tool Set

“The spring is precisely when you want to clean up your yard and this is where this cordless lawncare tool set fits in perfectly,” said David Bakke, budgeting expert at DollarSanity. “Plus it’s cordless for added convenience.”

Included with this set is a Worx 22-inch hedge trimmer, a 5-inch pruning saw and a 10-inch cordless chainsaw for $149.98, which is $80 off its regular price.

Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Kingsford Charcoal

“Spring means it’s time to fire up the grill after a long winter,” Bakke said. “Score this 20-pound two-pack of briquettes for just under $20.” You’ll save $3.50 by purchasing this now, instead of waiting for summer cookout season to get into full swing.

Sam's Club / Sam's Club

Vacuum

The season to deep clean every inch of your home has arrived, so a new vacuum can be a great investment. Sam’s Club is currently offering deep discounts you might not be able to pass up.

Regularly priced at $289.98, the Shark Rotator Pet Pro Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum With Odor Neutralizer Technology is currently $70 off, bringing its sale price to $219.98. If you’re looking for something more lightweight, the Shark Rocket Pro Corded Stick Vacuum With Odor Neutralizer Technology is on special for $119.98, which is $40 cheaper than its regular price.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Sam’s Club Superfan: These Are the 5 Best Spring Items To Buy