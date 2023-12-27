Is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Trading at an Attractive Valuation?

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Information technology and industrials were the top-performing sectors in the Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund, with alpha production coming from well-chosen stocks. In contrast, poor stock selection hindered the materials sector's performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions. On December 26, 2023, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) stock closed at $95.51 per share. One-month return of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was 14.34%, and its shares gained 57.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has a market capitalization of $6.869 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) delivered strong returns as the company announced a promising strategic acquisition, acquiring the radio frequency (RF) business from a market leader in silicon carbide technologies at what we see as a very attractive valuation."

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 13 hedge fund portfolios held MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) at the end of third quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

