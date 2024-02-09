This Madison Square Garden Entertainment Insider Increased Their Holding By 684% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:MSGE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Madison Square Garden Entertainment

The Director Thomas Dolan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$31.00 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$36.96. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Madison Square Garden Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment insiders own about US$49m worth of shares. That equates to 2.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Madison Square Garden Entertainment Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Madison Square Garden Entertainment insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Madison Square Garden Entertainment you should know about.

