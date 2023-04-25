Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.03

The board of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of May, with investors receiving $0.03 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Magyar Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Currently, Magyar Bancorp does not yet have a history of paying dividends out, with this being its first year doing so. Despite Magyar Bancorp only paying out for the first time, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows a percentage of 9.8%, a great sign for the sustainability of the company's dividend for the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 41.8% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Magyar Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Magyar Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 42% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Magyar Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Magyar Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Magyar Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

