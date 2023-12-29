Main Street Capital (MAIN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the latest trading day at $43.23, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of investment firm has risen by 5.98% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.34% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.99, showcasing a 1.02% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $125.06 million, up 9.82% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $496.14 million, indicating changes of +23.71% and +31.65%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Main Street Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Main Street Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.55 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

