Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN) standing at $44.15, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

Shares of the investment firm witnessed a gain of 2.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.99, indicating a 1.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $125.06 million, indicating a 9.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.64% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

