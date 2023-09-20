Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.63, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.33 million, up 26.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $498.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.62% and +32.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Main Street Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.51.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

