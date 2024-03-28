Advertisement
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 3/28/2024

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Wall Street coasted to its latest winning month and quarter by rising to more records.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Thursday, adding to its all-time high set the day before. It roared 10.2% in the first three months of the year as the market continues a nearly unstoppable run that began last October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Treasury yields inched higher in the bond market following several reports on the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.20%. U.S. bond and stock markets will be closed for Good Friday.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.86 points, or 0.1%, to 5,254.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.29 points, or 0.1%, to 39,807.37.

The Nasdaq composite fell 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 16,379.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.20 points, or 0.5%, to 2,124.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.17 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 331.47 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 49.36 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.55 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 484.52 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is up 2,117.83 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,368.11 points, or 9.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 97.47 points, or 4.8%.

