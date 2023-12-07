Here’s What Makes Fidelity National (FNF) a Great Investment Choice

Silver Beech Capital, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Silver Beech achieved a year-to-date net return of 12.7%, surpassing the S&P 500's year-to-date returns of 10.7% and the Russell 2000's year-to-date returns of -0.9%. While pleased with this outperformance, the fund remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering long-term excellence by rigorously adhering to its investment process. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Silver Beech Capital mentioned Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) and explained its insights for the company. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is a Jacksonville, Florida-based title insurance company with a $12.4 billion market capitalization. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) delivered a 21.85% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 24.53%. The stock closed at $45.84 per share on December 05, 2023.

Here is what Silver Beech Capital has to say about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”) is the largest title insurance agency in the United States and a leading provider of title-related real estate transaction services. FNF also owns 85% of F&G Annuities, a life insurance and annuity business. Real estate transaction volume is tied to the interest rate cycle; therefore, title insurers are cyclical and often dismissed as bad businesses. FNF’s title profits will likely decline by over 50% in 2023, a cyclical trough, versus profits in 2021, a cyclical peak. Lumpiness in FNF’s title profits is to be expected, yet investors over-extrapolate FNF’s earnings power to the upside and downside. Since 2021, FNF’s stock peaked at ~$50 per share and troughed at ~$32 per share, a greater than 60% dispersion in equity valuation (including share repurchase accounting but excluding spin-offs). Though volume is cyclical, real estate transactions are a constant feature of the American economy and FNF’s title profits will normalize. FNF earns the highest title margins in the industry and remained profitable this year despite the challenging operating environment. This is important because title fees are regulated at the state and local level, restricting excessive take rates, so effective expense management is essential. Fee regulation entrenches the title market’s status quo because returns on capital are good but not high enough to justify new competition. Regulators and customers are most comfortable with existing providers because they are compliant with the regulatory landscape, reliable, possess the most data, have the deepest customer relationships, and constitute a tiny fraction of spend in the value chain..." (Click here to see the full text)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was in 26 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 31 funds in the previous quarter. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) delivered a 8.68% return in the past 3 months.

