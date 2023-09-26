What Makes FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) an Attractive Investment?

Tourlite Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class gained -1.2% for Q2 2023 and -0.2% year to date. Since its inception in April 2022, the fund returned 4.9% compared to 0.3% and -7.1% for the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000, respectively. The portfolio is mainly concentrated on industrials, consumer, and technology sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Tourlite Capital Management highlighted stocks like FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) acquires and manages transportation infrastructure and equipment that operates through Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. On September 25, 2023, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) stock closed at $34.21 per share. One-month return of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) was -4.95%, and its shares gained 127.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) has a market capitalization of $3.412 billion.

Tourlite Capital Management made the following comment about FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"The rising CFM56 engine lease rates are driven by increased interest rates, delivery shortages, and reliability issues with next-gen aircraft. Airlines are delaying maintenance events and using up green-time, which we expect to lead to significant growth in shop visits over the coming years. Given the escalating costs of OEM parts and servicing duration, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is well-positioned to offer more cost and time-effective solutions though its modular factory and soon-to-be approved PMA parts. In recent quarters, FTAI's modular factory has demonstrated remarkable success, boasting numerous repeat customers and a steadily expanding customer base."

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) at the end of second quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

