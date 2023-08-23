What Makes Genpact Limited (G) a Worthy Investment?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all gained positive absolute returns in the second quarter. The fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 10.0% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 4.4% net, the Focus Composite returned 11.1% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 10.6%, and the All-Cap Composite returned 6.0% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) offers business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services. On August 22, 2023, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) stock closed at $36.28 per share. One-month return of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was -7.73%, and its shares lost 23.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has a market capitalization of $6.578 billion.

“We purchased two new positions during the quarter: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Genpact is an IT services company that was spun out of General Electric several years ago. Genpact focuses on business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology digitalization markets. It has a diverse client base that is spread across multiple industries. Complexity within the IT space is growing rapidly, and Genpact plays an important role in helping customers navigate the complexity. We have owned Genpact in the past and are happy to have the opportunity to own it once again.”

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) at the end of second quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

