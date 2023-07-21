What Makes Golden Entertainment (GDEN) a Profitable Investment Opportunity?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the portfolio gained +1.7% (net) lagging behind R2000V’s +3.2% gain and R2500V’s +4.4% increase. In the quarter, quality factors were under pressure. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) develops, owns, and operates casino properties. On July 20, 2023, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock closed at $43.52 per share. One-month return of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was 7.06%, and its shares gained 5.53% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has a market capitalization of $1.255 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors made the following comment about Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN): The company is a pure play Nevada focused casino operator following the divestiture of non-core casino assets located outside of the region. The Nevada event calendar remains robust driven by the Stanley Cup Final, Formula 1 racing and Super Bowl as well as a recovery in the mid-week convention market. Substantial investments in their STRAT property should drive incremental revenue at higher margins for the next several years."

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) at the end of first quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

