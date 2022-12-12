U.S. markets closed

MamaMancini’s Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
·15 min read
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

137% Revenue Growth and Sequential Margin Improvement Drives Return to Sustainable Profitability, Realizing $1.1 Million in Net Income and a Record $3.0 Million in Operating Cash Flow in the Third Quarter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Financial Summary:

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

 

$ in millions

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

Revenues

 

$

25.7

 

 

$

10.9

 

 

 

137

%

Gross Profit

 

$

6.6

 

 

$

2.7

 

 

 

148

%

Operating Expenses

 

$

5.1

 

 

$

2.7

 

 

 

92

%

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

1.1

 

 

$

(0.0

)

 

 

-

 

Earnings per Share (Diluted)

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

 

-

 

Adj. EBTIDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

2.1

 

 

$

0.3

 

 

 

684

%


Key Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Operational Highlights

  • Received Four QVC® 2022 Customer Choice Food Awards, winning awards for the fourth year in row for Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball, Best Plant Based Food and Best Sauce.

  • Launched into three new customers and drove double digit new items into existing customers – half of which were cross-selling new T&L products into legacy relationships.

  • Appointed experienced financial executive Anthony J. Gruber as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 19, 2022.

  • Attended leading investor conferences nationally, including the LD Micro Main Event XV, Proactive Investors One2One Virtual Forum and the Q3 Investor Summit.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was marked by record revenue growth and a return to sustainable profitability, beating our previously announced goal of a $100 million annualized sales run rate by year-end a quarter ahead of expectations,” said Adam L. Michaels, CEO of MamaMancini’s. “Looking ahead, as we leverage our recent acquisitions to build the foundations of a first-of-kind national deli solutions company, my immediate-term focus will remain on the continuous foundational improvement of our ‘3Cs’ strategy – Cost, Controls and Culture.

“On the cost front, we have designed and implemented new approaches to cost management, driving noticeable improvements in procurement, manufacturing and logistics management. While the third quarter gross margins improved over 1,110 basis points as compared to the first half of the year, we believe there is even more opportunity to drive operational efficiencies across both of our facilities. Turning to controls, our newly appointed CFO Anthony Gruber has been solidifying our finance and reporting capabilities, laying the foundation for the next stage of our maturation as a public company. Our enhanced approach to costing and pricing is already driving margin expansion – we expect to continue to capture this profit growth while also reinvesting some of this margin to serve as rocket fuel for accretive marketing and trade promotion. And last, but certainly not least, we are building a company culture that is geared for and incentivizes profitable growth. Our people are at the core of what we do and hiring, promoting and retaining talent is paramount to our long-term success.

“Turning to specific wins in the third quarter, we launched into three new customers and drove double digit new items into existing customers – half of which were through cross-selling new T&L products into legacy relationships. Our goal is to grow the average items carried per store severalfold to make it easier for consumers to find our products, as well as to make our logistics more efficient. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we have already successfully sold and received orders from three new customers and will ship an incremental double-digit portfolio of new items into existing customers, further expanding the breadth and depth of our coverage.

“The significant revenue growth we saw this quarter reflects our transition to a national deli solutions company – a vision I outlined on our last earnings call. Our profitability, which certainly benefitted from commodity cost improvements and successful pricing actions, was concurrently driven by a keen eye on cost controls and synergy realization. As we move through the holiday season and into 2023, I anticipate the third quarter will have marked the beginning of a sustainable return to profitability for MamaMancini’s as we prepare to embark on the next leg up in our growth trajectory,” concluded Michaels.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 137% to a record $25.7 million, as compared to $10.9 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in revenue for the third quarter was driven by organic growth across all divisions – chiefly through cross selling – as well as by inorganic growth through the acquisition of T&L and Olive Branch.

Gross profit increased to a record $6.6 million, or 25.5% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $2.7 million, or 24.4% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased in the third quarter back to targeted levels based on normalization of commodity costs, successful pricing actions and strong sales growth. The Company continues to identify procurement and logistics efficiencies and cost savings through stronger buying power created through the acquisitions of T&L and Olive Branch.

Operating expenses totaled $5.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $2.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased to 19.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to 24.4% in the same year-ago quarter. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, benefited from synergies created through the acquisitions of T&L and Olive Branch.

Income from equity method investment in Chef Inspirational Foods totaled $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $(0.0) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased to $2.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $0.3 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2022 were $3.5 million, as compared to $0.9 million at January 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was driven by $3.0 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, $1.5 million of which was used to pay down the Company’s credit line.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 FY2023 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, December 12, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13734209
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581056&tp_key=4f39d94f1d

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Monday, December 19, 2022. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13734209. A webcast replay will also be available using the link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure – adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, please see the reconciliation table shown in this press release below.

US-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net Income / (Loss)

 

$

1,085,527

 

 

$

-5,455

 

Depreciation

 

$

277,584

 

 

$

190,506

 

Amortization of Debt discount

 

$

3,015

 

 

$

-

 

Amortization of Right of Use Assets

 

$

90,065

 

 

$

71,481

 

Amortization of Intangibles

 

$

137,130

 

 

$

-

 

Taxes

 

$

285,686

 

 

$

-2,075

 

Interest

 

$

183,844

 

 

$

8,731

 

Acquisition Related Expenses

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Adj. EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,062,851

 

 

$

263,188

 


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31, 2022

 

 

January 31, 2022

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

3,479,287

 

 

$

850,598

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

6,892,699

 

 

 

7,627,717

 

Inventories

 

 

3,563,959

 

 

 

2,890,793

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

380,135

 

 

 

269,209

 

Total current assets

 

 

14,316,080

 

 

 

11,638,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,579,437

 

 

 

3,678,532

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

1,617,693

 

 

 

1,984,979

 

Goodwill

 

 

8,633,334

 

 

 

8,633,334

 

Operating lease right of use assets, net

 

 

3,323,390

 

 

 

3,596,317

 

Deferred tax asset

 

 

350,895

 

 

 

448,501

 

Equity method investment in Chef Inspirational

 

 

1,290,464

 

 

 

-

 

Deposits

 

 

52,249

 

 

 

52,249

 

Total Assets

 

$

33,163,542

 

 

$

30,032,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

8,065,749

 

 

$

6,479,140

 

Term loan, net of debt discount of $48,726 and $57,771, respectively

 

 

1,502,998

 

 

 

1,235,333

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

378,223

 

 

 

292,699

 

Finance leases payable

 

 

180,085

 

 

 

218,039

 

Promissory note – related party

 

 

839,170

 

 

 

759,917

 

Series B Preferred Shares to be issued, net

 

 

185,000

 

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

11,151,225

 

 

 

8,985,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit

 

 

990,000

 

 

 

765,000

 

Operating lease liability – net of current

 

 

2,992,603

 

 

 

3,339,255

 

Finance leases payable – net of current

 

 

295,805

 

 

 

376,132

 

Promissory note – related party, net of current

 

 

2,250,000

 

 

 

2,250,000

 

Term loan – net of current

 

 

5,043,104

 

 

 

6,206,896

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

11,571,512

 

 

 

12,937,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

22,722,737

 

 

 

21,922,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, 0 shares outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Series B Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 47,200 and 0 issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,680,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 36,317,857 and 35,758,792 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

 

 

364

 

 

 

359

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

22,472,793

 

 

 

20,587,789

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(11,882,852

)

 

 

(12,328,830

)

Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively

 

 

(149,500

)

 

 

(149,500

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

10,440,805

 

 

 

8,109,818

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

33,163,542

 

 

$

30,032,229

 


MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
October 31,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended
October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts

 

$

25,693,913

 

 

$

10,852,682

 

 

$

70,370,967

 

 

$

33,230,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of sales

 

 

19,129,707

 

 

 

8,206,939

 

 

 

57,384,953

 

 

 

24,006,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

6,564,206

 

 

 

2,645,743

 

 

 

12,986,014

 

 

 

9,223,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

24,432

 

 

 

33,866

 

 

 

92,759

 

 

 

87,843

General and administrative

 

 

5,041,213

 

 

 

2,610,676

 

 

 

11,965,016

 

 

 

7,697,590

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,065,645

 

 

 

2,644,542

 

 

 

12,057,775

 

 

 

7,785,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

1,498,561

 

 

 

1,201

 

 

 

928,239

 

 

 

1,438,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

(183,844

)

 

 

(8,731

)

 

 

(447,159

)

 

 

(26,710

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

(3,015

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(9,670

)

 

 

-

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

37,704

Total other income (expenses)

 

 

(186,859

)

 

 

(8,731

)

 

 

(454,233

)

 

 

10,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) before income tax provision and income from equity method investment

 

 

1,311,702

 

 

 

(7,530

)

 

 

474,006

 

 

 

1,449,307

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from equity method investment in Chef Inspirational

 

 

71,924

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

90,464

 

 

 

-

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

 

(285,686

)

 

 

2,075

 

 

 

(106,079

)

 

 

(391,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

1,097,940

 

 

 

(5,455

)

 

 

458,391

 

 

 

1,057,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Class B preferred dividends

 

 

(12,413

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(12,413

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

 

 

1,085,527

 

 

$

(5,455

)

 

$

445,978

 

 

$

1,057,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– basic

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

– diluted

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– basic

 

 

36,317,857

 

 

 

35,728,821

 

 

 

36,020,209

 

 

 

35,683,484

– diluted

 

 

36,614,635

 

 

 

35,728,821

 

 

 

36,348,534

 

 

 

36,176,949


MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

458,391

 

 

$

1,057,994

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

678,710

 

 

 

572,238

 

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

9,670

 

 

 

-

 

 

Amortization of right of use assets

 

 

272,927

 

 

 

163,141

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

367,286

 

 

 

-

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

35,959

 

 

 

20,467

 

 

Change in deferred tax asset

 

 

97,606

 

 

 

383,313

 

 

Income from equity method investment in Chef Inspirational

 

 

(90,464

)

 

 

-

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

735,018

 

 

 

12,445

 

 

Inventories

 

 

(673,166

)

 

 

(419,527

 

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(111,551

)

 

 

(75,184

 

 

Security deposits

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,979

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

1,664,762

 

 

 

562,095

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

(261,128

)

 

 

(141,206

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

3,184,020

 

 

 

2,132,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for fixed assets

 

 

(507,547

)

 

 

(657,607

 

 

Cash paid for investment in Chef Inspirational

 

 

(500,000

)

 

 

-

 

 

Net Cash (Used in) Investing Activities

 

 

(1,007,547

)

 

 

(657,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds in advance of preferred stock offering

 

 

185,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

Proceeds from preferred stock offering

 

 

1,180,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

Payment of stock offering costs

 

 

(57,200

)

 

 

-

 

 

Repayment of term loan

 

 

(905,172

)

 

 

-

 

 

Borrowings of line of credit, net

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

Repayment of finance lease obligations

 

 

(190,349

)

 

 

(144,910

 

 

Payment of Preferred B dividends

 

 

(11,313

)

 

 

-

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options

 

 

26,250

 

 

 

19,080

 

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

 

 

452,216

 

 

 

(125,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase in Cash

 

 

2,628,689

 

 

 

1,349,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash - Beginning of Period

 

 

850,598

 

 

 

3,190,560

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash - End of Period

 

$

3,479,287

 

 

$

4,539,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Paid During the Period for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

$

9,170

 

 

$

6,830

 

 

Interest

 

$

369,400

 

 

$

28,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance lease asset additions

 

$

72,068

 

 

$

128,050

 

 

Operating lease asset additions

 

$

-

 

 

$

347,585

 

 

Non-cash consideration paid in common stock for equity investment in Chef Inspirational

 

$

700,000

 

 

$

-

 

 

Preferred B accrued dividends

 

$

1,100

 

 

$

-

 

 


