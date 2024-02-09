Manhattan Associates Inc EVP, Professional Services James Gantt Sells Company Shares

James Gantt, EVP, Professional Services at Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH), sold 680 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $248.84 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $169,211.20.

Manhattan Associates Inc is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company's software, technology, and services are designed to help drive the digital transformation of supply chains, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,722 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Manhattan Associates Inc's shares were trading at $248.84 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.208 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 87.60, which is above both the industry median of 26.87 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $248.84 and a GF Value of $209.14, Manhattan Associates Inc is currently rated as modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs.

