Manhattan Associates Inc President & CEO Eddie Capel Sells Company Shares

On February 29, 2024, Eddie Capel, the President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH), sold 5,902 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Manhattan Associates Inc is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company's software, technology, and services are designed to help drive the top-line growth and profitability of its clients by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their supply chain operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,961 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale on February 29 represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Manhattan Associates Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 16 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Manhattan Associates Inc were trading at $251.71, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.807 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 91.05, which is above both the industry median of 28.125 and the historical median for the company.

With the current share price of $251.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $209.18, Manhattan Associates Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

