U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.18
    +98.11 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,231.98
    +597.15 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,667.43
    +346.04 (+3.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.49
    +48.08 (+2.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.45
    +0.84 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.60
    +16.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.66 (+3.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0120 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1397
    +0.0216 (+1.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7980
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,511.50
    +359.66 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.26
    +7.79 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

Manitex International Names Richard Mills President, Manitex North American Manufacturing

Manitex International, Inc.
·2 min read
Manitex International, Inc.

Production and Operational Excellence Veteran to Lead North American Manufacturing

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions, today announces that Richard Mills has been named President, Manitex North America. He will assume oversight of all North American manufacturing and new product distribution operations for Manitex.

Mills comes to Manitex with 30 years of experience in manufacturing and executive leadership with an emphasis in the OEM specialty equipment and vocational vehicle sectors. He is a degreed engineer with continued education in production engineering, lean manufacturing and six sigma. Prior to joining Manitex, Mills held the role of vice president and division COO of the specialty rail and utility vehicle division at Progress Rail (Caterpillar). He also held key leadership positions at JCB, Trinity and Heil, manufacturing heavy construction equipment and specialty highway vocational trucks.

Michael Coffey, Manitex's Chief Executive Officer commented, "The re-alignment of our North American operations is correlated with the changes we had already established in Italy, whereas we are bringing the regional groups under one leader and then uniting our focus as a company toward a more unified purpose, common strategy and increased levels of collaboration. We are focused on improving operational excellence and customer support, while improving production velocities, profitability and cashflows. Richard's experience is well suited to help us achieve these goals.

"The organizational changes we are making are correlated with the demand-driven backlog that we continue to experience, and support our global productivity and margin objectives. We continue to allocate the resources required for the sale, service, and support of our entire global product portfolio, and we anticipate Richard will be instrumental in helping us achieve the proliferation of our knuckleboom cranes, industrial cranes, and aerial work platforms throughout North America," concluded Coffey.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact

CoreIR
Peter Seltzberg, Capital Markets and Corporate Advisory
Investor Relations
516-419-9915

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720534/Manitex-International-Names-Richard-Mills-President-Manitex-North-American-Manufacturing

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.

  • Tesla and Netflix Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    Stocks jumped out to a strong start to the new week as investors took some solace from measures taken internationally to calm bond markets in Europe and elsewhere. As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was leading the way higher, climbing by more than 3%. Adding to the already considerable volatility that investors have become accustomed to lately, third-quarter earnings season is ramping up, and some much-watched companies are on tap to reveal their latest financial results this week.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now?

    This fintech stock is gaining customers quickly but has yet to deliver profits consistently on the bottom line. The banking industry is ripe for disruption, which creates a $6 trillion opportunity for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest Your Hard Earned Money in Verizon Communications (VZ)?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Here is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer -- undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020 and spotlighting a new class of his most senior lieutenants.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Ov