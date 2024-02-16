Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW) Reports Mixed 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Guidance

Net Sales : Full-year net sales rose 9.6% to $2.23 billion, Q4 sales down 4.2% to $595.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA : Full-year adjusted EBITDA increased to $175.3 million, Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell 29.1% to $36.5 million.

Net Income : Full-year adjusted net income per share grew to $1.52, Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.23 per diluted share.

Free Cash Flow : Q4 free cash flow decreased to $22.3 million, reflecting a $27.9 million drop from the prior year.

Backlog : Ended Q4 at $917.2 million, with foreign currency exchange rates contributing favorably.

2024 Guidance: Projects net sales between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $180 million.

On February 15, 2024, Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE:MTW) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions, reported a mixed set of results with full-year net sales increasing by 9.6% to $2.23 billion, while fourth-quarter sales saw a decline of 4.2% to $595.8 million.

Manitowoc operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas being the largest revenue contributor. The company's portfolio includes mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks, marketed under brands like Grove, Manitowoc, and National Crane.

The full-year adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9%, with a reported value of $175.3 million, while the fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.1%, totaling $36.5 milliona 29.1% decrease from the previous year. The company's adjusted net income per share for the full year was $1.52, an increase from the prior year, but the fourth quarter saw a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

President and CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft commented on the results, stating,

I am pleased with the overall performance in 2023 where we delivered strong financial results and continued to execute on our CRANES+50 strategy. We increased our adjusted EBITDA 22.5% year-over-year, and we grew our non-new machine sales 12.4%,"

Story continues

indicating a strategic focus beyond just new machine sales.

Despite the positive full-year figures, the fourth quarter presented challenges, with a significant decrease in orders and free cash flow. Orders in Q4 totaled $475.7 million, a 32.8% decrease from the prior year, and free cash flow dropped to $22.3 million, a $27.9 million decrease from the previous year. The company's backlog, however, remained strong at $917.2 million, ending the quarter with a favorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates.

Looking ahead, Manitowoc provided guidance for the full year of 2024, anticipating net sales between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $180 million. The company expects the global demand for mobile cranes to remain robust, while the European tower crane market may present challenges.

Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW) Reports Mixed 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Guidance

Manitowoc's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position, with total assets of $1.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $34.4 million, a decrease from $64.4 million at the end of the previous year. Total liabilities and stockholders' equity matched the asset figures, indicating a balanced financial structure.

In conclusion, Manitowoc's 2023 performance showcased resilience and strategic growth in certain areas, despite a challenging fourth quarter. The company's forward-looking statements suggest cautious optimism for 2024, with a strong backlog and strategic initiatives expected to drive performance in a dynamic market environment.

For more detailed financial analysis and news on Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE:MTW) and other value investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Manitowoc Co Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

