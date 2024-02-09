The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) closed at $16.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.19, indicating a 74.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $575.21 million, down 7.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.99% higher. Right now, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

