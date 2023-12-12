Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Marathon Oil's (NYSE:MRO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Marathon Oil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$20b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Marathon Oil has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marathon Oil compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marathon Oil.

How Are Returns Trending?

Marathon Oil is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 220% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Marathon Oil appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 81% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Marathon Oil can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Marathon Oil (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

